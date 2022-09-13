Report: Da’Shawn Hand out for season

Well, this morning on MCM Radio (listen here) I said that the Tennessee Titans escaped the loss to the New York Giants without significant injury. Turns out that wasn’t quite the case. Defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand will miss the rest of the season because of a torn quad according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network:

#Titans DE Da'Shawn Hand will undergo season-ending surgery for a torn quad suffered in Sunday’s opener, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 13, 2022

I guess we can debate how “significant” this injury is, but the Titans don’t really need to be losing any more guys in their front seven. Hand was a guy that came in here and battled through camp to win a roster spot. The coaching staff has obviously been really impressed with him.

Hand was a fourth-round pick for the Detroit Lions in the 2018 NFL Draft. His career has been derailed by injuries. He has never played more than 13 games in a season and that was all the way back in his rookie year.

If the Titans want to look internally to replace Hand, they have Larrell Murchison and Jayden Peevy on the practice squad.