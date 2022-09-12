Titans add Joe Jones and Trenton Cannon to active roster, Jack Gibbens to practice squad

The Tennessee Titans have promoted running back Trenton Cannon and linebacker Joe Jones to their active 53-man roster from the practice squad, the team confirmed on Monday.

Also, the @Titans have signed LB Jack Gibbens to the team’s practice squad.



Also, the @Titans have signed LB Jack Gibbens to the team's practice squad.

Both Cannon and Jones appeared in Sunday’s defeat to the New York Giants as standard game day elevations from the practice squad. Instead of returning to the practice squad, both players are now on the active roster. They were with the Titans through training camp and the preseason, and were originally released during final roster cuts. They immediately signed to the practice squad the following day.

Cannon served as the team’s starting kick returner against the Giants. He returned two kicks for a total of 33 yards (16.5 yards per return) with a long of 19. He made good decisions when the ball was booted into the end zone. Cannon exclusively played on special teams, and did not feature offensively (21 total snaps).

Jones is a special teams standout that played a team-high 21 snaps on special teams. He did not feature on the defensive side of the ball.

The Titans also added rookie linebacker Jack Gibbens to the practice squad. Gibbens is an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota. He was a fan favorite through training camp and the preseason, earning the nickname “Dr. Gibby” from Mike Vrabel for his high level understanding of the defense.

It was initially a surprise when Gibbens didn’t immediately sign to Tennessee’s practice squad. Perhaps Gibbens was searching for a 53-man roster opportunity elsewhere upon being released. Whatever it was, Gibbens has now officially joined Tennessee’s practice squad.

The Titans take on the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Monday Night Football in Week 2. Kickoff is set for 6:15 p.m. C.T.