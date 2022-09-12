Titans snap count notes: What’s up with Caleb Farley?

It’s week one. We will not overreact to anything here because there is a lot of season left. The Tennessee Titans are still going to win the AFC South. We will, however, point out some things that are concerning.

One of those things is the lack of snaps we saw for Caleb Farley yesterday. He only played 17 of 60 defensive snaps yesterday. Ugo Amadi, who the Titans acquired via trade from the Philadelphia Eagles on August 24th(!), played 38 snaps. That’s not a great look for a guy who was a first-round pick.

With that being said, Farley is coming off of a torn ACL. He was limited as far as participation in camp but maybe his knee isn’t all the way healthy just yet. I really hope that’s the answer here, especially for the #InJRobWeTrust blindly group, because they aren’t going to want to look at the 2020 and 2021 drafts if Farley can’t play.

Some other interesting notes: