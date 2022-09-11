Titans Bills opening odds: Tennessee big underdog early

Our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook have released week 2 opening odds. The Tennessee Titans open as a 9.5 point underdog to the Buffalo Bills. This really shouldn’t come as a surprise after how good the Bills looked against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football and how bad the Titans looked in their loss to the New York Giants (you can listen to my thoughts on that game here). It will be interesting to see how much if any, this line moves this week.

If I were a gambling man, I would put some money on Titans +9.5. It would be so much on brand for the Titans to go to Buffalo and win after losing to the Giants. Remember last year when they traveled to LA for Sunday Night Football after losing Derrick Henry to a broken foot?

The Titans have a lot of things to work on this week. The first should be firing Todd Downing. I know that isn’t going to happen, but hey, I can dream, right? Can anyone give me a good reason they brought him back? That’s a question we will continue to ask ourselves all season.