Inactives: Titans vs. Giants

The Tennessee Titans are set to open their 2022 season this afternoon at Nissan Stadium, facing the New York Giants. For the first time this season, we’ll see Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill take the field, looking to get to 1-0 before making a trip to Buffalo next week.

The Giants, now led by new head coach Brian Daboll, enter today’s game as five point underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook. They’ll be without two key edge defenders today, as rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari are inactive this afternoon.

That could give Derrick Henry plenty of room to operate against a subpar defensive front. We’ll see how he looks after being shelved for the preseason.

Titans Inactives

DB Lonnie Johnson Jr.

RB Julius Chestnut

OLB Derrek Tuszka

OL Jamarco Jones

DT Naquan Jones

Giants Inactives

OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux

OLB Azeez Ojulari

DB Dane Belton

RB Antonio Williams

CB Justin Layne

OL Tyre Phillips

WR Darius Slayton