Inactives: Titans vs. Giants

The Tennessee Titans are set to open their 2022 season this afternoon at Nissan Stadium, facing the New York Giants. For the first time this season, we’ll see Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill take the field, looking to get to 1-0 before making a trip to Buffalo next week.
The Giants, now led by new head coach Brian Daboll, enter today’s game as five point underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook. They’ll be without two key edge defenders today, as rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari are inactive this afternoon.
That could give Derrick Henry plenty of room to operate against a subpar defensive front. We’ll see how he looks after being shelved for the preseason.
Titans Inactives
DB Lonnie Johnson Jr.
RB Julius Chestnut
OLB Derrek Tuszka
OL Jamarco Jones
DT Naquan Jones
Giants Inactives
OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux
OLB Azeez Ojulari
DB Dane Belton
RB Antonio Williams
CB Justin Layne
OL Tyre Phillips
WR Darius Slayton
