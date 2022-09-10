Titans vs. Giants preview: What will the New York offense look like?

The New York Giants come to Nissan Stadium on Sunday with a new coaching staff. Brian Daboll, who was the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills for the last four seasons, is now the head coach. Mike Kafka, who was with the Kanas City Chiefs in various roles for the past five seasons, is the offensive coordinator and play caller.

There are certainly challenges that come with facing a group that you don’t have any film on. Mike Vrabel was asked about that earlier in training camp and said they would study the Giants personnel from last year and look at some Bills scheme stuff to prepare. It is probably good that the Titans are getting the Giants early in the season before they really get comfortable with the new offensive scheme because they have some really good skill players on offense.

Of course, the biggest thing the Giants have to figure out this season is whether or not Daniel Jones is a franchise quarterback. In 38 career games, he has thrown 45 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. This is Jones’s fourth year in the league and the Giants declined to pick up his fifth-year option this offseason. This is very much a prove it year for him.

They have surrounded him with plenty of weapons on offense. In the backfield he has Saquon Barkley. The former 2018 first-round pick suffered an ACL injury in 2020. He struggled to get anything going in 2021. Can he get back on track in 2022?

The WR room for the Giants is pretty impressive. They have Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Wan’Dale Robinson, Sterling Shepard, and Darius Slayton. You are familiar with all of those guys if you have played fantasy football. The Titans would be glad to have any of those guys in their receiver room. The biggest question is whether or not Jones can consistently get them the football.

The Giants offense will probably be a pretty good unit by the time it is all said and done. While I don’t think Jones is a top-10 guy in the league, I do think he is serviceable enough to be successful in Daboll’s scheme with the weapons they have put around him.