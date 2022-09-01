Derrick Henry gets $2 million dollar raise for 2022

Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Tennessee Titans have given Derrick Henry a $2 million dollar raise for the 2022 season. I guess he can think Brett Kern for that extra money!

Sources: The #Titans have reworked All-Pro RB Derrick Henry’s contract to give him a $2M raise in 2022. Henry will now earn $14M this season — the most of any RB. 2023 remains the final year of Henry’s contract. pic.twitter.com/Wt7wEQH3SO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2022

It is good to see them taking care of King Henry after everything he has done for this franchise.

Some details on the raise

Henry gets a $9M signing bonus, $4M base salary, and $1M in 46-man roster bonuses in 2022. No new years were added. Two voidable years were included for cap purposes. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 1, 2022

The voidable years make it far more likely that he gets a new deal this offseason. It also clears cap money this year.

What does Henry need to do this season to solidify his case for the Pro Football Hall of Fame? He very well could already be in, but he is a lock with another rushing title and/or 2,000 yard season.

The offense is going to once again run through The King. I cannot wait to see him out there making Jonathan Taylor look like a poor man’s Derrick Henry while Colts fans cry and cry in the corner. It’s going to be glorious!