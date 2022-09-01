 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Titans sign Josh Gordon to practice squad

The wide receiver was previously with the Kansas City Chiefs

By Jimmy Morris
/ new
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Schefter is reporting that the Tennessee Titans are signing Josh Gordon to their practice squad:

This is a good move. The Titans are really thin at the receiver position. People have varying degrees of opinion on how big of a concern the receiver group is. Some people are in full on panic mode. I can understand where they are coming from, but I don’t think we should panic. There are a lot of unknowns there, but there is a lot of potential as well. I talked about it on today’s MCM Radio. You can listen to that here (Rate, Review, Subscribe).

Gordon's potential is well chronicled. I don’t know where he is right now in terms of ability, but I would bet a lot of money that he is better than Cody Hollister. Let him come in and show the coaches that for a week and a half leading up to the game against the New York Giants.

More From Music City Miracles

Loading comments...