Titans sign Josh Gordon to practice squad

Adam Schefter is reporting that the Tennessee Titans are signing Josh Gordon to their practice squad:

Titans are signing former Chiefs’ WR Josh Gordon to their practice, per his agent @zachiller of @LAASportsEnt, who said, “The comeback continues.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2022

This is a good move. The Titans are really thin at the receiver position. People have varying degrees of opinion on how big of a concern the receiver group is. Some people are in full on panic mode. I can understand where they are coming from, but I don’t think we should panic. There are a lot of unknowns there, but there is a lot of potential as well. I talked about it on today’s MCM Radio. You can listen to that here (Rate, Review, Subscribe).

Gordon's potential is well chronicled. I don’t know where he is right now in terms of ability, but I would bet a lot of money that he is better than Cody Hollister. Let him come in and show the coaches that for a week and a half leading up to the game against the New York Giants.