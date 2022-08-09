Report: Titans Sign Veteran S Adrian Colbert

The Tennessee Titans are signing veteran safety Adrian Colbert, according to multiple reports. Colbert’s professional representation confirmed the news.

Titans are signing former Browns’ safety Adrian Colbert to a one-year contract, per his agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @NFLrecord. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 9, 2022

Colbert originally entered the league as a seventh-round selection of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2017 NFL Draft. He’s since spent time with several organizations, including the Miami Dolphins. Colbert played for the Cleveland Browns in 2021.

Colbert has appeared in 39 career games with 22 starts. He’s recorded 109 tackles, eight passes deflected, two fumbles forced, one fumble recovery and one tackle for loss.

The Titans are happy with their depth at safety. Kevin Byard and Amani Hooker return as their high-level starters. Free-agent signing A.J. Moore and sixth-round rookie Theo Jackson appear set to serve as the backups at safety. Elijah Molden and Chris Jackson also have some positional versatility.

The Titans need some depth at the position given recent injuries. They play their preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens this Thursday. Hooker, Molden and Roger McCreary haven’t been practicing as of late. Those three players are unlikely to take the field against the Ravens. Kevin Byard probably won’t play in the preseason. Colbert is a veteran that will compete, but he’s more than likely a preseason body as of now. The Titans need some reps on Thursday.

Another move or two will likely be announced via the team’s official social media pages this afternoon. The Titans didn’t have room to add Colbert to the 90-man roster, which indicates at least one corresponding move was made. Hopefully it has nothing to do with the injuries suffered by Hooker or Molden. We’ll keep you posted once that information becomes public.

UPDATE: The Titans also signed safety Elijah Benton. Also on Tuesday, the Titans waived former University of Tennessee defensive back Kenneth George while waiving/injured defensive back Michael Griffin II. Benton entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Browns in 2020,