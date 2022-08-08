3 players to watch in Titans preseason game one

The Tennessee Titans travel to Baltimore on Thursday night to take on the hated Ravens. It will be the first time we get to see the new guys on the roster in action. Of course, there will be a lot of guys that don’t play - I’d be surprised to see Derrick Henry, Robert Woods, Jeffery Simmons, etc - but we pretty much already know what to expect from those guys.

We have spent the last 10+ days watching reports on Twitter. Most of what we have seen from the new guys has been positive. The most positive is that none of the new guys on the roster have gone down with a hamstring injury yet, knock on wood. In fact, with the exception of Elijah Molden, the beginning of camp has been pretty injury free, again, knock on wood.

With all of that being said, here are the three guys that I be watching the most closely on Thursday night:

Racey McMath

This one isn’t a new guy. The intriguing thing about McMath has been his down-the-field playmaking in camp. This offense needs a guy that can stretch the field. That’s why I have been banging the #SignWillFuller drum on Twitter. However, if they have that in McMath, they don’t need to #SignWillFuller.

McMath was a solid contributor on special teams last year. They likely aren’t going to give him the whole route tree to run. Can he influence the game on a package of plays?

Kyle Philips

A lot of receiver talk here. Philips has been making plays all over the field in training camp. His release and route running has been the talk of camp. Can he do it against real-life NFL players? We start to get that answer on Thursday.

Roger McCreary

It’s the same story with McCreary. He has been good in camp. People are talking about how the only reason he slid in the draft was that he has T-Rex arms (no one has actually said that, but he does have short arms). Can he keep up his good run when the lights are on?

Who are you most interested to see on Thursday?