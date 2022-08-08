5 Takeaways from Titans Unofficial Depth Chart

The Tennessee Titans unveiled their first unofficial depth chart on Monday morning. It arrives just days before the Titans will play their first preseason game, an exhibition contest against the Baltimore Ravens this Thursday. Several intriguing developments appear on the depth chart. We’ve swiftly identified five takeaways from Tennessee’s first unofficial depth chart.

Brace yourselves, we have depth charts pic.twitter.com/dyR3j7Pi7d — Buck Reising (@BuckReising) August 8, 2022

Aaron Brewer vs. JaMarco Jones at left guard

This certainly doesn’t qualify as a surprise, but it confirms the Titans are going to allow the battle at left guard continue to develop throughout the course of the preseason. Jamarco Jones was signed in free agency to come in and compete for a starting position next to Taylor Lewan. It’s been third-year undrafted free agent Aaron Brewer however that’s received the bulk of the workload with the first-team offense. Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel has been consistently showering Brewer with praise throughout recent post-practice press conferences. It’s not over yet, but Brewer has a stranglehold.

Dontrell Hilliard at kick returner?

Free-agent acquisition Trenton Cannon has been largely viewed as the hands-on favorite to serve as the team’s kick returner up until this point. Cannon has enjoyed several successful campaigns as a kickoff returner. Unofficial depth charts are meant to be taken with a grain of salt, but it’s fellow running back Dontrell Hilliard that’s currently listed as the starter, not Cannon. Hilliard is almost guaranteed a roster spot as the team’s third-down pass-catching back. Derrick Henry and Hassan Haskins aren’t particularly effective in obvious passing situations. If Cannon wants to make the final 53-man roster, he’ll have to prove he’s a significantly better kick returner than Hilliard.

Dillon Radunz vs. Nicholas Petit-Frere at right tackle

Up until last week, sophomore offensive tackle Dillon Radunz was viewed as the unquestioned starter at right tackle. That expectation has somewhat changed. Rookie offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere has been gaining momentum and even earned first-team reps last week. Petit-Frere has been praised for his ability to quickly learn the playbook. Radunz and Petit-Frere are listed as co-starters on this depth chart. We still expect Radunz to win the starting job, but it’s not the foregone conclusion we believed it was recently.

Cornerback battle

Caleb Farley and Roger McCreary are listed as co-starters on the depth chart. It’s worth noting a nickel cornerback isn’t listed, even though the Titans’ defense will take the field with one more often than not. If nickel corner was listed, it’s possible, even likely that McCreary would be listed in the slot alongside Elijah Molden. McCreary is however a versatile cornerback that can play both inside and outside. Farley is expected to start on the boundary opposite Kristian Fulton, but McCreary’s impressive training camp could potentially eat into Farley’s role outside.

Rookie WR’s Have to Earn Respect

To no surprise, Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook are listed as the starters at wide receiver. The depth chart doesn’t account for three-receiver sets. Rookies Treylon Burks and Kyle Philips are listed as the backups, with the likes of Racey McMath, Dez Fitzpatrick and Josh Malone trailing them. When the Titans take the field in two-receiver sets in Week 1, we fully expect Westbrook, not Burks, to be the receiver flanking Woods. It’s going to take time for Burks to continue earning the trust of his coaching staff and quarterback.