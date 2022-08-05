Titans sophomore WR Racey McMath enjoying successful training camp

Tennessee Titans sophomore wide receiver Racey McMath has been capturing the attention of the coaching staff throughout recent practices. McMath enjoyed a particularly fruitful practice on Tuesday, recording three catches and two deep touchdowns on the first eight plays of the first team period. The Titans didn’t practice on Wednesday, but McMath carried that momentum over into Thursday’s scrimmage.

Wide receivers coach Rob Moore showered McMath with praise on Thursday.

He’s playing with a lot of confidence,” Moore said. “I think the biggest thing Racey has done is that he’s realized there’s not a bunch of 6-foot-3, 230 pound wide receivers that can run a 4.3 like he can. He’s learning to play with that speed while imposing his will on defenders. He’s reaping the rewards of that,” Moore concluded.

McMath impressed throughout the pre-draft process as a height-weight-speed prospect with sky-high potential. He ran the 40 yard dash in a blazing 4.39 seconds. The Titans are beginning to witness McMath’s mental traits catch up with his physical abilities.

The No. 205 overall selection in last year’s 2021 NFL Draft, McMath spent the majority of his rookie campaign as a standout on special teams. McMath’s ability to thrive as a gunner gives him the inside track on making Tennessee’s final 53-man roster. McMath continuing to reveal himself as a legitimate weapon in the passing game as a deep-speed option would cement his place on Tennessee’s roster. It’s possible McMath is currently viewed as the team’s No. 5 receiver behind Robert Woods, Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook and Kyle Philips.

Other receivers competing for back end roster spots include Dez Fitzpatrick, Josh Malone, Cody Hollister, Reggie Roberson Jr. and Mason Kinsey. I’d group McMath alongside the likes of Fitzpatrick, Malone and Hollister. All four are big-bodied receivers. McMath has an advantage being that he’s a special teams ace as well. Nor Fitzpatrick or Malone offer much via special teams.

