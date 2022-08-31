Titans add WR Cody Hollister to 53-man roster, will place Racey McMath on IR

The Tennessee Titans are signing wide receiver Cody Hollister to their 53-man roster, per General Manager Jon Robinson.

.@Titans GM Jon Robinson: WR Racey McMath is headed to IR, and WR Cody Hollister will join the 53-man roster — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) August 31, 2022

Hollister will replace Racey McMath, who Robinson confirmed will begin the season on Injured Reserve (I.R.). McMath made the initial 53-man roster on Tuesday. Had McMath been placed on IR prior to Tuesday’s deadline, the former LSU receiver would have missed the entire regular season. By doing things this way, McMath will miss a minimum of four regular-season contests, and can return for Week 5 if healthy. Terry McCormick reported McMath is dealing with a hip injury.

It’s an early-season setback for McMath, who enjoyed a standout camp and preseason period. McMath continuously got behind opposing secondaries made plays down the field. When healthy, he’ll have a role as the team’s deep-speed threat.

Hollister was originally released on Tuesday as part of Tennessee’s efforts to trim their roster to 53. Him being added to the active roster over the likes of Dez Fitzpatrick, Mason Kinsey and Reggie Roberson, who are all on the practice squad, indicates the Titans remain higher on Hollister than the general public realizes. Hollister is often praised for his toughness and knowledge of the playbook.

The Titans may continue addressing the receiver position. Veteran Josh Gordon is visiting the team on Wednesday. Gordon would certainly add some excitement to this group.