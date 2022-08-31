Report: Josh Gordon to visit Titans

All of this time I have been clamoring for Will Fuller and I completely forgot about Josh Gordon - who is reportedly on his way for a visit with the Tennessee Titans:

Josh Gordon, who led the NFL in receiving yards in 2013, is on his way to visit the #Titans today. — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) August 31, 2022

That is a tweet I wasn’t expecting to see today. As Bisciotti said, Gordon led the league in receiving way back in 2013. The issues that have kept him off the field are well documented. Last season he was with the Kansas City Chiefs and had 5 catches for 32 yards and 1 touchdown in 12 games.

The Titans certainly need veteran help at receiver, but I find it hard to believe that Gordon is the answer. He has only played in 45 games since the 2014 season and is 31 years old at this point. There is no doubting the talent he had back in the day. He had the upside to be the best receiver in the game, but that was a long time ago.

I’d be surprised if he ends up signing here. They will probably be bringing in a host of receivers over the next couple of weeks because they are so thin at the position. They only kept five on the initial 53 and Racey McMath could be headed to IR.