Titans practice squad tracker

[UPDATE 3:26 PM] - The Titans have released the full practice squad:
QB Logan Woodside
WR Dez Fitzpatrick
WR Mason Kinsey
WR Reggie Roberson
DL Larrell Murchison
OL Xavier Newman
OL Jordan Roos
OL Andrew Rupcich
TE David Wells
DL Sam Okuayinonu
DL Jayden Peevy
OLB David Anenih
DB Chris Jackson
DB Theo Jackson
LB Joe Jones
RB Trenton Cannon
TE Thomas Odukoya (International Player)
The Tennessee Titans are in the process of adding players to their practice squad. The majority of the guys they add will be guys that were here in training camp but were cut yesterday. They will also add guys that were cut from other teams that they liked in the draft process throughout the last couple of years.
One name that has already been reportedly added is Logan Woodside. It was a big development that they released him yesterday. That meant that Malik Willis won the backup quarterback job with his play in training camp in the preseason.
While I didn’t want Woodside as QB2, I do think he is a valuable guy to have on the practice squad. He has been in this offense and continue to help Willis with his development.
The Titans did not have any successful waiver claims on the first run today. Here are the guys that have been reportedly added to the practice squad so far:
- QB Logan Woodside
- DL Larrell Murchison
- DL Sam Okuayinonu
- CB Chris Jackson
- S Theo Jackson
- G Jordan Roos
- WR Mason Kinsey
- TE Thomas Odukoya
- DT Jayden Peevy
- Joe Jones
- OL Xavier Newman-Johnson
- WR Dez Fitzpatrick
- OLB David Anenih
Loading comments...