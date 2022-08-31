Titans practice squad tracker

[UPDATE 3:26 PM] - The Titans have released the full practice squad:

QB Logan Woodside

WR Dez Fitzpatrick

WR Mason Kinsey

WR Reggie Roberson

DL Larrell Murchison

OL Xavier Newman

OL Jordan Roos

OL Andrew Rupcich

TE David Wells

DL Sam Okuayinonu

DL Jayden Peevy

OLB David Anenih

DB Chris Jackson

DB Theo Jackson

LB Joe Jones

RB Trenton Cannon

TE Thomas Odukoya (International Player)

The Tennessee Titans are in the process of adding players to their practice squad. The majority of the guys they add will be guys that were here in training camp but were cut yesterday. They will also add guys that were cut from other teams that they liked in the draft process throughout the last couple of years.

One name that has already been reportedly added is Logan Woodside. It was a big development that they released him yesterday. That meant that Malik Willis won the backup quarterback job with his play in training camp in the preseason.

While I didn’t want Woodside as QB2, I do think he is a valuable guy to have on the practice squad. He has been in this offense and continue to help Willis with his development.

The Titans did not have any successful waiver claims on the first run today. Here are the guys that have been reportedly added to the practice squad so far: