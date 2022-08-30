NFL roster cuts: Dolphins release Preston Williams

It was reported this morning that the Miami Dolphins are releasing Preston Williams. He is a guy the Tennessee Titans should try to claim on waivers. The litmus test for that should be whether or not the player is better than Dez Fitzpatrick. If the answer is yes, and it almost always will be, the Titans should put in a claim.

Williams has 56 catches for 787 yards and seven touchdowns in his three-year career with the Dolphins. He signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft. Williams started his college career at Tennessee before transferring to Colorado State.

Wide receiver is one group the Titans will certainly be looking to churn over the next couple of days. They will most likely be looking for help on the offensive line as well.

As a reminder, NFL rosters have to be down to 53 by 3:00 PM this afternoon.