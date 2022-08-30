 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Poll: Did the Titans improve their offense?

By Kyle Thele
/ new
Syndication: The Tennessean George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tennessee Titans fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

More From Music City Miracles

Loading comments...