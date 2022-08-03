Titans Sign OL Willie Wright

The Tennessee Titans are signing versatile offensive lineman Willie Wright, a source confirmed on Wednesday morning.

The #Titans are signing versatile OL Willie Wright, per source. A former UDFA out of Tulsa, Wright has previously spent time with the #Browns, #Falcons and #Bears. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) August 3, 2022

Wright originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns out of Tulsa following the conclusion of the 2019 NFL Draft. Wright spent the entire 2019 campaign on the Browns’ practice squad.

Wright later spent the 2021 season as a member of the Atlanta Falcons, bouncing around their practice squad and active roster. Wright would later sign a futures/reserve contract with the Chicago Bears, but was waived early last week. The Titans quickly pounced on his availability.

Wright could be viewed as a replacement for fellow interior player Daniel Munyer, who went down with an undisclosed injury at practice on Tuesday. The Titans aren’t practicing on Wednesday. We may receive an update on Munyer’s status when the Titans officially announce the signing of Wright.

Wright played offensive tackle at Tulsa, and has played both guard and center in the NFL. He’ll likely compete for a roster spot inside with the Titans. Wright’s pro projection always indicated he’d become an interior player.

The Titans will be back on the practice field on Thursday.