How Dennis Daley fits with Titans

The Tennessee Titans are receiving offensive lineman Dennis Daley and a seventh-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2024 draft, the team confirmed on Monday evening.

A sixth-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, Daley is a utility offensive lineman that can play both tackle and guard positions. It’s worth noting the primary of his experience has been on the left side of the offensive line.

The 6-foot-6, 325 pound Daley has 34 career appearances under his belt. He’s made 21 career starts, nine of which occurred last season. He’s made 13 starts at left tackle, seven at left guard and one at right guard. Daley has played a total of 924 snaps at left tackle.

The trade was announced less than 24 hours before the Titans must trim their roster down to 53 players. Titans General Manager Jon Robinson began that process on Monday afternoon by waiving five players, including long-term punter Brett Kern.

The compensation given up to acquire Daley indicates he will make the 53-man roster as a backup offensive linemen. Dillon Radunz and JaMarco Jones will likely join Daley as backups. The Titans should keep one or two extra linemen. The likes of Christian DiLauro. Jordan Roos, Corey Levin and Xavier Newman-Johnson remain in contention for those final spots.

Daley will likely serve as a backup to Taylor Lewan at left tackle, and may be viewed as the second-or-third string guard.

Stay tuned to MCM for further 53-man roster updates.