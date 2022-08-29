Titans trade for Panthers OL Dennis Daley

The Tennessee Titans have traded a 2024 fifth-round to the Carolina Panthers for offensive lineman Dennis Daley and a 2024 seventh-round pick. Daley is a massive human being at 6-6 and 325 pounds. He has played both tackle and guard for the Panthers over the past 3 seasons. He has appeared in 34 games and started 21.

It is always helpful to add a guy that can play both tackle and guard. While I wouldn’t expect Daley to come in here and start for this team, he could push for playing time at left guard. That appears to be the least settled place on the line with Nicholas Petit-Frere winning the right tackle job per Jon Robinson. Guys in the mix at left guard include Aaron Brewer and Dillon Radunz.

Daley who played his college football for the South Carolina Gamecocks was a sixth-round pick for the Panthers back in 2019.