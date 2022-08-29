Malik Willis made some drastic improvements in the preseason

If you watched all 3 of the Tennessee Titans preseason games, you already know that Malik Willis got dramatically better from game one to game three. The Titans were determined to get him a lot of reps in the system. It clearly paid off.

There is one area where the development was very clear:

Interesting @PFF stat reflects progress we've seen from #Titans QB Malik Willis in his decision making.

Avg. amount of time before throwing:

Preseason Wk 1 -- 4.37 seconds

Preseason Wk 2 -- 4.05 seconds

Preseason Wk 3 -- 3.08 seconds — John Glennon (@glennonsports) August 29, 2022

That’s pretty crazy.

I really enjoy listening to Willis in his pressers after games. He seems to really understand the places his game needs work and is clearly coachable. You pair that with the natural arm talent he has and his running ability, and you have the makings of a guy that could be a really special player.

Now his job is to be ready in case something happens to Ryan Tannehill, and then to be ready to push Tannehill for the job next offseason. If he continues to make strides over the next year like he has the last three weeks, that will be a legit competition.