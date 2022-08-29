Report: Titans make 4 cuts in addition to Brett Kern

The Tennessee Titans began the process of cutting their roster down to 53 on Monday. Five releases have been confirmed, with veteran punter Brett Kern being the most notable. Our cuts tracker will be a source of information throughout the entire week.

The #Titans are releasing OL Willie Wright, per source.



Wright replaced the injured Daniel Munyer as a backup IOL earlier this offseason. @Titans cuts starting to trickle through. First Brett Kern confirmed (@AdamSchefter first), now Wright. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) August 29, 2022

Wright originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns out of Tulsa following the conclusion of the 2019 NFL Draft. Wright spent the entire 2019 campaign on the Browns’ practice squad. Wright had been playing during the second half of Titans’ preseason games.

The #Titans are releasing G/C Hayden Howerton, per source.



Howerton joined Tennessee as a UDFA IOL out of SMU. He's versatile enough to play all 3 interior positions. It makes him a good option for the Practice Squad. @Titans had good competition inside. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) August 29, 2022

Howerton joined the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of SMU. Howerton is an experienced and versatile offensive linemen that made more than 55 career appearances with 53 starts at guard and center. Howerton had been playing in the second half of Titans’ preseason games.

The #Titans are releasing S Tyree Gillespie, per source.@Titans originally acquires Gillespie in a trade with the @Raiders in mid August. There was plenty of competition for spots in the secondary. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) August 29, 2022

The Titans originally acquired Gillespie in a mid-August trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Titans sent a 2024 seventh-round conditional draft pick to the Raiders in exchange for Gillespie. It’s likely that condition depended on whether or not Gillespie made the Titans’ 53-man roster. Titans General Manager Jon Robinson should now recoup that pick.

Gillespie played well throughout the preseason, but had been competing against the likes of fellow recent acquisitions Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Ugo Amadi.

Titans also have released veteran safety Adrian Colbert. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2022

Colbert originally entered the league as a seventh-round selection of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2017 NFL Draft. He’s since spent time with several organizations, including the Miami Dolphins. Colbert played for the Cleveland Browns in 2021. Colbert has appeared in 39 career games with 22 starts. He’s recorded 109 tackles, eight passes deflected, two fumbles forced, one fumble recovery and one tackle for loss.

These five cuts place the Titans’ roster at 75. That means at least 22 more cuts are coming Monday and/or Tuesday.