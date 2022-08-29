 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Titans make 4 cuts in addition to Brett Kern

By Justin Melo
/ new
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Tennessee Titans Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans began the process of cutting their roster down to 53 on Monday. Five releases have been confirmed, with veteran punter Brett Kern being the most notable. Our cuts tracker will be a source of information throughout the entire week.

The Titans released G/C Willie Wright, I confirmed.

Wright originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns out of Tulsa following the conclusion of the 2019 NFL Draft. Wright spent the entire 2019 campaign on the Browns’ practice squad. Wright had been playing during the second half of Titans’ preseason games.

I confirmed the Titans released G/C Hayden Howerton.

Howerton joined the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of SMU. Howerton is an experienced and versatile offensive linemen that made more than 55 career appearances with 53 starts at guard and center. Howerton had been playing in the second half of Titans’ preseason games.

The Titans released safety Tyree Gillespie, I reported.

The Titans originally acquired Gillespie in a mid-August trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Titans sent a 2024 seventh-round conditional draft pick to the Raiders in exchange for Gillespie. It’s likely that condition depended on whether or not Gillespie made the Titans’ 53-man roster. Titans General Manager Jon Robinson should now recoup that pick.

Gillespie played well throughout the preseason, but had been competing against the likes of fellow recent acquisitions Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Ugo Amadi.

The Titans also released veteran safety Adrian Colbert.

Colbert originally entered the league as a seventh-round selection of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2017 NFL Draft. He’s since spent time with several organizations, including the Miami Dolphins. Colbert played for the Cleveland Browns in 2021. Colbert has appeared in 39 career games with 22 starts. He’s recorded 109 tackles, eight passes deflected, two fumbles forced, one fumble recovery and one tackle for loss.

These five cuts place the Titans’ roster at 75. That means at least 22 more cuts are coming Monday and/or Tuesday.

More From Music City Miracles

Loading comments...