Tennessee Titans roster cuts tracker

[UPDATE 11:33 AM] - I was right! Melo has more cuts that have been made.

The Tennessee Titans have until August 31st at 3 PM to get their roster down to 53 players. This is one of the toughest times of the NFL calendar for guys in the locker room and the people in the front office. There will be plenty of life-changing decisions made over the next few days.

One of the toughest things would have to be a guy that makes the initial cut down but ends up being cut during the 24-hour waiver period that starts at 3 PM. There will be plenty of roster shuffling all over the league. The Titans will certainly be looking to add depth at some positions from guys who have been cut by other teams.

We will be keeping track of all the moves here. Our very own Justin Melo is always really good breaking roster moves. I’m sure this year will be no exception.

The moves have already started to come out. We already have news that Brett Kern has been cut. Adam Schefter also reported that Adrian Colbert.