Report: Titans cut Brett Kern

Adam Schefter is reporting that the Tennessee Titans will cut Brett Kern. This news isn’t surprising with the emergence of Ryan Stonehouse. It is still sad to see a guy who has been so consistently good for this franchise be gone.

Kern will get a job very quickly. Unfortunately, he will probably end up with either the Indianapolis Colts or the Buffalo Bills. Both of those teams have a need at the punter position. The Titans play the Bills in week two and, of course, play the Colts twice.

Hopefully, Stonehouse is ready to punt when it really matters. His leg is not in question, but can he consistently pin punts inside the 20 like Kern has done so often over the last 14 years? That should be more important for a team with this offense than being able to kick the ball 70+ yards.

Here’s what might have been his most important punt as a member of the Titans:

Reminder that #Titans legend Brett Kern put the final nail in the evil empire:pic.twitter.com/YyFnSc334R — Easton Freeze (@eastonfreeze) August 29, 2022

I do wish Kern the best wherever he ends up - hopefully the NFC.