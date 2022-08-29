Tennessee Titans 53-man roster projection

The Tennessee Titans have to cut their roster down to 53 players before 3 PM tomorrow afternoon. This project was made a little bit easier with the news that the team is cutting Brett Kern. That became pretty obvious over the last couple of weeks, but it was still a big decision to make. Hopefully, Ryan Stonehouse can keep it together when the bright lights come on.

This roster has pretty good depth on it at certain spots. There are some tough choices that have to be made over the next 24+ hours. I don’t envy the guys in the building going through the process.

One thing to keep in mind is that the final roster tomorrow at 3 most likely won’t be the roster when the Titans take on the New York Giants in week 1. They will most likely claim some guys that get cut over the next day plus.

Here is my final 53-man roster projection:

OFFENSE

QB (2): Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis

RB (4): Derrick Henry, Dontrell Hilliard, Hasaan Haskins, Tory Carter

TE (4): Austin Hooper, Chigoziem Okonkwo, Geoff Swaim, Tommy Hudson

WR (6): Robert Woods, Treylon Burks, Kyle Philips, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Racey McMath, Dez Fitzpatrick

OL (8): Taylor Lewan, Jamarco Jones, Nicholas Petit-Frere, Dillon Radunz, Aaron Brewer, Nate Davis, Ben Jones, Corey Levin

DEFENSE

DL (6): Da’Shawn Hand, Denico Autry, Jeffery Simmons, Naquan Jones, Teair Tart, DeMarcus Walker

OLB (4): Bud Dupree, Harold Landry, Ola Adeniyi, Rashad Weaver

ILB (5): Zach Cunningham, David Long, Chance Campbell, Joe Jones, Dylan Cole

CB (6): Kristian Fulton, Caleb Farley, Roger McCreary, Elijah Molden, Greg Mabin, Chris Jackson

S (5): Kevin Byard, Amani Hooker, Theo Jackson, Ugo Amadi, Joshua Kalu

SPECIALIST

K (1): Randy Bullock

P (1): Ryan Stonehouse

LS (1): Morgan Cox