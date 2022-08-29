Titans’ Derrick Henry makes NFL Top 100 Players of 2022 list

Tennessee Titans superstar running back Derrick Henry lands at No. 12 on the NFL’s Top 100 players List heading into the 2022 season. The NFL Network unveiled the complete list on Sunday. Tom Brady ranks No. 1 overall. Henry is unsurprisingly Tennessee’s highest ranking player.

“Although the sequel to King Henry’s historic 2,000-yard rushing season was plagued by injury, there’s an esteemed reputation that precedes Tennessee’s bruiser,” NFL.Com summarizes. |Henry nearly eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark despite being limited to eight games in 2021 (937 rushing yards) and still managed to find the end zone 10 times. Stopping the 6-foot-3, 247-pounder is a daunting task for any opposing defense, and he’s one of the few RBs in today’s NFL who can take over the temperament of a game with his throwback rushing style.”

Henry actually fell six spots from last year’s list (No. 6 overall), which is understandable given his late-October injury. Henry rushed for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns last season in eight regular-season appearances. The aforementioned foot injury robbed Henry of an opportunity to become the first running back in NFL history to rush for 2,000-plus yards in back-to-back campaigns.

Henry marks three total Titans to make this year’s list. As far as other Titans go, Jeffery Simmons ranked No. 54 and Kevin Byard ranked No. 34 overall. Taylor Lewan, Harold Landry and Ryan Tannehill were notably unranked.