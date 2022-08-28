Malik Willis can do some crazy things

Mike Herndon said it perfectly in the tweet you will see below. Last night was (hopefully) the last time we get to see Willis until the 2023 preseason. Ryan Tannehill is and should be the Tennessee Titans’ quarterback in 2022. 2023 should be up for grabs.

We have seen a lot of good development from Willis over the course of the preseason. He still has plenty of work to do, but if what he has done so far is any indication of how much he is willing to work, the sky is the limit for this guy. I can’t wait to see what he looks like this time next year.

There were a couple of really special things he did last night. This throw to Treylon Burks is just a crazy good play:

Last night was probably our last significant look at Malik Willis until August 2023. How much he develops behind the scenes between now and then will be fascinating to see.pic.twitter.com/CELoqFETTz — Mike Herndon (@MikeMiracles) August 28, 2022

And then there is this part of his game that we all know is there:

There is no doubt in my mind he is going to spend this season working on the nuances of playing quarterback in the NFL. I’m glad we are going to get to watch it play out in Nashville.