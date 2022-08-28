The Titans should probably cut Brett Kern, but I really don’t like it

It feels like the Brett Kern era is over. I get it, but I don’t like it. Kern has been a staple of the franchise for close to 14 years. The Tennessee Titans lucked into getting him when the Denver Broncos cut him back in 2019. He has been really good for this team.

But all good things must come to an end, and it seems like this is the time for the Kern Era to end with the emergence of Ryan Stonehouse:

It's time to save $2 mil pic.twitter.com/I7WzbHn47k — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) August 27, 2022

The net isn’t quite $2 million. The Titans would save $2.2 million cutting him ($2.75 cap number with $550K in dead money), but then of course they have to pay Stonehouse - but the point remains.

Jon Robinson won’t take this decision lightly. He knows what he has in Kern, and he no doubt remembers what happened back in 2020 when Kern was hurt and Trevor Daniel was shanking punts all over the field. This situation is different. Stonehouse has the leg and should be able to learn the other nuances of the position. It’s probably the right decision, but I don’t like it!