Jon Robinson: Nicholas Petit-Frere has won the right tackle job

Dillon Radunz did everything right this offseason. In fact, he was one of the offseason award winners for the Tennessee Titans. That got him a parking place, or something like that, during training camp. What it didn’t get him was the right tackle job.

Last night Titans GM Jon Robinson said that Nicholas Petit-Frere has “kind of won” the right tackle job. NPF has looked really good since camp started. Hopefully, he is a guy that can hold down that spot so Robinson can stop stacking bad decisions on top of the Isaiah Wilson pick.

As for Radunz, the hope would be that he can give you something down the road. He was a second-round pick after all. There is a very good chance this is Taylor Lewan’s last year with the Titans. Will Radunz be able to take over at left tackle next year? Will NPF win that job and Radunz finally be able to play right tackle? Is Radunz a guard? These are all questions that Robinson, Mike Vrabel and their staffs will try to answer before the 2023 NFL Draft.