Titans beat Cardinals 26-23 to wrap up preseason

The Tennessee Titans wrapped up the NFL preseason with a win over the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night. Malik Willis looked good, and Treylon Burks got involved, finally.

The Starters

.@Titans starters on defense:

DL Murchison

DL Walker

OLB Weaver

OLB Adeniyi

LB Campbell

LB Cole

DB Farley

DB Jackson

DB Avery

S Johnson

S Kalu — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) August 27, 2022

.@Titans starters on offense:

QB Willis

RB Hilliard

WR Burks

WR Woods

WR Philips

TE Okonkwo

LT DiLauro

LG Radunz

C Levin

RG Roos

RT Petit-Frere — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) August 27, 2022

Malik Willis Part 3

The Titans want Malik to throw the ball and learn, but sometimes you just gotta do what you gotta do. A huge 50 yard run in the second quarter finally sparked the Tennessee offense as Willis completely flipped the field. Malik fell short of the endzone, and then missed an easy touchdown throw that ended up behind Mason Kinsey. He just ran 50+ yards though, so we’ll cut him some slack.

Willis came back and tossed a touchdown to Treylon Burks ahead of halftime. He was under pressure, and did a nice job with his arm angle to get the ball out to Burks, who was running free underneath.

That touchdown capped a two-minute situation drive for Willis, who looked mighty comfortable operating with tempo. He mixed in some runs, some good decisions on some simple throws, and cashed in with six.

Game by game, Malik Willis has grown up quite a bit this preseason. He looked so much more comfortable than he did just two weeks ago, and that’s really exciting to see.

Willis finished 15-23 for 131 yards and a touchdown. He had a batted ball get picked off, and added four carries for 79 yards.

Robert Woods Debut

For the first time as a Tennessee Titan, Robert Woods hit the field — the final step in his return from a torn ACL last season. It wasn’t much, but it was something for Woods, who caught a three yard out route in the first quarter from Willis.

Physical route + great catch by Robert Woods pic.twitter.com/IoFkFG4ZKm — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) August 27, 2022

Treylon Burks

The first round pick out of Arkansas hasn’t seen much attention from Malik Willis so far this preseason, and it’s clear the team wanted to change that tonight. Willis hit Burks on a hitch to open the game, then found him again on a crosser for a first down.

Just as he appeared to be getting comfortable, Burks left the game with a wrist injury. He missed a couple of practices this week due to injury, for what it’s worth.

Treylon Burks is dealing with a wrist injury. He walked into the locker room. Waiting on word from the locker room but I'd imagine we don't see him for the rest of the night. #Titans — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) August 27, 2022

Burks was able to return to action, however — and he returned in a big way. A simple drag route turned into six points for Burks.

It was an encouraging day for Burks, who is going to be needed and ready to go from day one for this team.

Quick Hitters