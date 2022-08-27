Open Game Thread: Titans vs. Cardinals

The final preseason game is here — the Arizona Cardinals are in town to face the Titans as both sides look to finalize the final handful of spots on the roster. Teams must be at 53 by Tuesday, so today’s game is critical for those on the bubble.

It’s also our final look at rookie quarterback Malik Willis, barring an injury to Ryan Tannehill in the regular season. Can he take another step forward as he seemed to do last week?

The game is set for 6:00 p.m. central time, and WKRN (ABC) will have the coverage.