Titans place LB Monty Rice on Reserve/PUP List

The Tennessee Titans are placing second-year linebacker Monty Rice on their Reserve/PUP List, they announced on Wednesday.

Rice joins undrafted kicker Caleb Shudak, who was added to the list on Tuesday afternoon. The corresponding move to add Rice to Reserve/PUP was made following the Titans’ decision to trade for former Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Ugo Amadi. The roster is now back down to the required 80 players.

Under a rule change to the current Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), Reserve/PUP requires players to miss at least the first four games of the season. Following the fourth game, a player on Reserve/PUP, would be eligible, if designated by the club, to return to practice and the active roster.

It means Rice will miss at least the first four games of the season. It’s a blow to the Titans’ depth at inside linebacker. Rice is the No. 1 backup to both David Long Jr. and Zach Cunningham at the position. It likely means veteran journeyman Dylan Cole will begin the season as ILB3. Cole has been nursing an injury himself, but appears to be getting healthier. Rookie linebackers Chance Campbell and Jack Gibbens are also in the mix.

Rice appeared in 10 games as a rookie for the Titans last season, including four starts at inside linebacker. Rice totaled 36 tackles. He’s eligible to return for Tennessee’s Week 5 contest against the Washington Commanders.