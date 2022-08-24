Report: Titans trade for Eagles DB Ugo Amadi

The Tennessee Titans are trading for Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Ugo Amadi, according to multiple reports.

Trade: Eagles are sending S Ugo Amadi — whom they recently acquired from Seattle in a previous trade — to the Tennessee Titans in a deal involving late 2024 draft picks, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 24, 2022

Amadi is a Nashville, Tennessee native that attended high school at John Overton.

The reported trade includes a swap of late 2024 draft selections. The Titans clearly have some depth concerns at safety. Amadi represents the second safety Titans General Manager Jon Robinson has traded for in the previous eight days following a similar trade to acquire Tyree Gillespie. The Titans also claimed fellow safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. off waivers last week, and signed veteran safety Adrian Colbert roughly than two weeks ago. Johnson, Gillespie and Colbert all played relatively well in Tennessee’s Week 2 preseason contest. We’re struggling to figure out why they continue to pour resources into safety.

Curiously, this represents the second time Amadi has been traded in the previous 10 days following a deal that sent him from the Seattle Seahawks to the Eagles in exchange for wide receiver/tight end J.J. Arcega-Whiteside on August 15. Being traded twice in less than two weeks is peculiar and not a great indication of Amadi’s abilities.

Amadi originally entered the league as a fourth-round selection of the Seahawks in the 2019 NFL Draft. In three seasons, Amadi has appeared in 47 games, having totaled 125 combined tackles, 13 pass breakups, six tackles for loss and one interception. He’s a quality reserve special teams player/defensive back.

We’re having a hard time wrapping our heads around this one given the current makeup at safety. This places the Titans at 81 players, which means a corresponding roster move is coming.