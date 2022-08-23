Titans place K Caleb Shudak on Reserve/PUP List

The Tennessee Titans have placed kicker Caleb Shudak on the team’s Reserve/PUP list, they announced on Tuesday.

The @Titans have placed kicker Caleb Shudak on the Reserve/PUP list.



READ https://t.co/TuawnKxyVm pic.twitter.com/OcURkBISw8 — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) August 23, 2022

Under a change to the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), Reserve/PUP requires player to miss at least the first four games of the season. Following the fourth game, a player on Reserve/PUP, would be eligible, if designated by the club, to return to practice and the active roster. The Titans don’t have to make a decision on Shudak for quite some time.

Shudak joined the Titans as an undrafted free agent from Iowa back in May. Shudak was excellent for the Hawkeyes in 2021, converting 24-of-28 field goal attempts. His 2021 field goal percentage of 85.7 percent ranks fourth-best in Iowa’s single season record books. Shudak’s 108 points scored in 2021 ranks as fifth-best single season scoring total in school history.

Shudak quickly suffered an injury and began training camp on the team’s Physically Unable to Perform list. During the offseason, Shudak made 19 of his 24 kicks in practices prior to suffering his undisclosed injury.

Randy Bullock remains Tennessee’s starting kicker. Shudak’s injury prevented him from pushing Bullock for the job, who’s been excellent throughout training camp anyway.

This roster move officially places the Titans at 80 players following their decision to release four players on Monday, including cornerback Shakur Brown (waived-injured). All NFL teams must be down to 53 players by next Tuesday.

The Titans are preparing for a pair of joint practices with the Arizona Cardinals later this week.