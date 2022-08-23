Dillon Radunz worked at guard Monday

The Tennessee Titans had so many good things to say about Dillon Radunz coming into training camp - he even won an offseason award. Unfortunately, that offseason work hasn’t translated to on the field success yet. He had a rough night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday.

On Monday we got reports that Radunz spent the day working at guard. That is not what you want to hear about a second-year second-round guy that was supposed to win the right tackle spot. It seems like they are ready to get an extended look at other players at right tackle.

The first guy up for a look at right tackle is rookie Nicholas Petit-Frere. The third-round pick out of Ohio State has been pretty good in camp by all accounts. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him as the starter at right tackle when the Titans open the season against the New York Giants.

You can bet that one of the primary positions the Titans will be paying attention to as cuts start around the league is offensive tackle.