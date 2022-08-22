Titans announce four roster cuts

The Tennessee Titans are releasing defensive back Shakur Brown, wide receiver Terry Godwin, outside linebacker Justin Lawler and defensive back Shyheim Carter, the team announced via social media on Monday.

All four players featured in Saturday’s preseason victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s worth noting defensive backs Brown and Carter earned the waived-injured designation, although it’s unclear when the players suffered their undisclosed injuries.

Brown is the most notable player released. He had enjoyed several strong showings throughout training camp since originally joining the roster in late July. Brown had been earning increased reps in the slot following injuries to the likes of Elijah Molden, Chris Jackson and Theo Jackson. It’s plausible to believe Brown would have at least survived this round of cuts had he not suffered an injury.

The Titans have to trim their roster from 85 to 80 ahead of Tuesday’s 3:00 p.m. CDT deadline. These moves place the Titans at precisely 81 players. It means one more cut is coming shortly.

The Titans are preparing for a pair of joint practices with the Arizona Cardinals later this week. Much like the Buccaneers did, the Cardinals will be traveling to Nashville for two scheduled joint practices against the Titans leading up to their Week 3 preseason finale on Saturday, August 27. Kickoff is at 6:00 p.m. Central at Nissan Stadium. The Titans won’t see a familiar face in J.J. Watt, who has already been ruled OUT from making the trip following a positive test for COVID-19, according to the Cardinals.