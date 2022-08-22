Week 2 Malik Willis check-in

Malik Willis got his second straight start for the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night at Nissan Stadium against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There were certainly some encouraging signs in week 2. Willis hit a throw on the first play of the game that he had missed the week before. Those are the types of things we want to see.

His best play of the night came on the touchdown pass to Chigoziem Okonkwo:

Willis stayed in the pocket, went through his reads, climbed the pocket, and made an accurate throw to Chig for a touchdown. That’s beautiful stuff right there.

He still held on to the ball too long at times. He will get past that, but it is going to take a lot of reps at this level for him to do that. That is why they are giving him as much time in the preseason and the joint practices as they are.

I see no reason at this point for Willis not to break camp as QB2. He clearly isn’t ready to start right now, but he gives them a better chance to win than Logan Woodside. If Ryan Tannehill were to miss an extended period of time because of an injury, the hope is that Todd Downing and crew would tweak the offense a little bit to play into the strengths that Willis already has - a really strong arm and the ability to create outside the pocket.

It will be really interesting to see how he does in practices this week against the Arizona Cardinals.