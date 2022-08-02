Texans Sign Former Titans WR Chester Rogers

The Houston Texans have signed former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chester Rogers to a one-year contract, according to multiple reports.

Rogers will now play for his third AFC South club, following a previous stint with the Indianapolis Colts. Rogers was Tennessee’s designated slot receiver last season. Rogers recorded 30 receptions for 301 receiving yards and one touchdown in 16 regular-season appearances. Rogers’ contract expired at the conclusion of the 2021 campaign. He was never expected back in Tennessee.

The Titans revamped their receiver room this offseason by trading for Robert Woods and drafting Treylon Burks and Kyle Philips. Rogers was among the outgoing group as Titans General Manager Jon Robinson overhauled the team’s pass-catching options.

Rogers also served as the team’s primary kickoff and punt returner last season. Rogers had a team-high 14 kickoff returns, totaling 282 return yards for an average of 20.1 yards per kick return. Rogers also returned 30 punts last season. No other Titans player returned a punt in 2021. Rogers gained 293 punt return yards for an average of 9.8 yards per punt. The Titans ranked ninth in the league in punt return average. Rogers did muff a few kicks/punts towards the end of the season.

The Titans will officially have new kickoff and punt returners in 2022 now that Rogers has signed elsewhere. Philips, Mason Kinsey and Trenton Cannon are some of the players considered in the mix to replace Rogers on special teams.