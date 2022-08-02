WATCH: Fantastic rep between Treylon Burks and Roger McCreary

Jon Robinson has done a good job as the Tennessee Titans' general manager. He took over the worst roster in the NFL and has turned it around to build a perennial winner. With that being said, he has had some struggles at the top of drafts.

We are only a few days into training camp, but the top of the 2022 draft class has been showing out so far. After what could be described as a rocky spring, first-round pick Tryelon Burks has shown up in shape and ready to compete at training camp. It seems like he makes a big play every day.

The buzz around second-round pick Roger McCreary has been equally as good. He gets glowing reviews from the people on hand at practice every day.

That brings us to the video from today:

Burks vs McCreary with the whole team watching #Titans pic.twitter.com/c88tqNBuhK — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) August 2, 2022

There is so much to love there. Ryan Tannehill makes a great throw. McCreary has great coverage. Burks makes a great physical play to catch the ball.

