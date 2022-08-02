Titans Rookie WR Kyle Philips Takes Reps With Starters

Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Kyle Philips impressed throughout organized team activities (OTAs). Philips has carried that momentum over to training camp, and his efforts were rewarded during Tuesday’s practice. Philips earned reps with the starters for the first time on Tuesday. It’s an unsurprising development given his performances.

That didn’t take long. Kyle Philips getting slot reps with the first group. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) August 2, 2022

The No. 163 overall selection (fifth round) in the 2022 NFL Draft, Philips has consistently earned rave reviews from the coaching staff for his attention to detail and savvy route running abilities. Philips has garnered comparisons to Hunter Renfrow and Cole Beasley for his penchant for running efficient routes from the slot position.

Philips has joined a revamped Titans receivers corps that also includes newcomers Robert Woods and fellow rookie Treylon Burks. Veteran Nick Westbrook will also play a factor, but Philips is viewed as a candidate to quickly work his way into a role in three receiver sets. Last year’s designated slot receiver was Chester Rogers, who remains a free agent and isn’t expected back in Tennessee.

Witnessing Philips earn first-team reps at Tuesday’s practice is a terrific sign regarding his progress. It’s early to pencil in Philips as a starter, but it’s fair to assume the first-year player out of UCLA is going to feature for the Titans in 2022. Landing a first-year contributor in the fifth-round represents terrific value for Titans General Manager Jon Robinson.

As a UCLA Bruin in 2021, Philips recorded 59 receptions for career-highs in receiving yards (739) and touchdowns (10). Philips’ crafty, quick-twitch movements make him a target in the red zone despite his lack of desired size. Philips also finds himself in the mix to return punts for the Titans in 2022.

The Titans take on the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday August 11 at 6:30 p.m. C.T. in their Week 1 preseason contest. We’re especially excited to watch Philips make his Titans debut. Don’t be shocked if he takes the field as a starter.