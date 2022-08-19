Titans vs. Buccaneers what to watch: The Malik Willis development

Mike Vrabel was asked this week about Malik Willis getting reps ahead of Logan Woodside for the Tennessee Titans. Willis started the first preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens and got more reps against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the joint practices this week. Vrabel said it is important for Willis to get reps to help his development.

There is no question that they want Willis to be the quarterback of the future. There is also no question that Woodside isn’t the quarterback of the future. Woodside might end up being the #2 quarterback when the season starts, but if Ryan Tannehill were to go down with an injury that was going to cause him to miss an extended period of time, they would be doing everything in their power to get Willis ready to play.

Vrabel said after the game against the Ravens that Willis only got one series in the second half because they wanted him to throw the ball more. He didn’t cut it loose in the first series so they put Woodside in. That was a coachable moment, and Willis has proven to this point that he is willing to take the coaching.

Willis is a great prospect who has everything you want in a quarterback. He just needs the reps at the NFL level. I would love to see them give him the whole game against the Bucs. I’m sure they won’t do that, but there is no reason to see Woodside at this point. Let’s see if Willis is willing to let it fly this week. In fact, give him the whole third game as well.