WATCH: Rookie Kyle Philips puts Logan Ryan in a blender

One of the most impressive guys in Tennessee Titans training camp so far has been Kyle Philips. His name is mentioned in every practice report you read. Reporters are constantly complimenting his route running and ability to catch the football. The only reason he slipped as far as he did in the draft is that he doesn’t have the prototypical size and speed for an outside receiver.

We have seen plenty of guys with similar size/speed profiles that have been successful in the NFL. It is a tougher path to success because those guys can only play a pretty specific position, but a guy who understands the position even without the desired measurables can be a valuable player.

Philips’s route running skills were on display in today’s joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He lined up against former Titans cornerback Logan Ryan and made him look pretty silly:

Kyle Philips beats Logan Ryan: pic.twitter.com/ekOBgAYJmF — John Glennon (@glennonsports) August 18, 2022

Yep. That will play.