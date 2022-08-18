Titans WR Mason Kinsey Is Making Push for Roster Spot

Tennessee Titans third-year wide receiver Mason Kinsey is beginning to gain traction at training camp for his standout performances. By all accounts, Kinsey has been productive during joint practices against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While several Titans receivers struggled against the Bucs’ physical defensive backs on Wednesday, Kinsey trended in the other direction by routinely making plays.

#Titans WR Mason Kinsey just has an innate ability to work himself open. DBs struggle to get hands on him — Emory Hunt (@FBallGameplan) August 17, 2022

Kinsey’s effective releases afforded him plenty of victories on Wednesday. It was notable given the test arrived against a quality Buccaneers defense that is expected to help Tampa Bay compete for a Super Bowl in 2022. It made Kinsey’s performance particularly eye-opening.

Several Titans remain in the thick of a battle for the team’s presumed sixth and final roster spot at wide receiver. The battle became more interesting when General Manager Jon Robinson surprisingly released former Tennessee Volunteers standout Joshua Malone on Tuesday afternoon as part of the team’s mandatory five cuts. Malone had previously captured some momentum, but his performances had faded in recent weeks.

With Racey McMath appearing to place a stranglehold on the team’s No. 5 receiver job, and Malone no longer in the picture, the battle for WR6 is now essentially down to Kinsey, Dez Fitzpatrick, Terry Godwin, Cody Hollister and Reggie Roberson Jr. It’s a fierce, unpredictable battle that Kinsey’s in the thick of. Fitzpatrick has shown improvement this summer and continues to garner praise from the staff. Hollister returned to practice earlier this week following a stint on the sidelines and strung together two solid practices against the Bucs himself. Roberson has been dealing with an undisclosed injury and didn’t play in the team’s preseason opener. Godwin notably recorded a team-high four receptions in last weekend’s preseason loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Kinsey recorded two receptions for 30 yards against the Ravens, including a highlight-worthy 20-yard gain that was arguably rookie quarterback Malik Willis’ best completion of the day. Kinsey built upon that momentum with strong joint practice showings against the Buccaneers. The two sides will meet in Nashville for Saturday’s Week 2 preseason showdown. Another strong showing for Kinsey would increase his chances of making the initial 53-man roster.

Malik Willis dart to Mason Kinsey for 20 yards #TENvsBAL pic.twitter.com/ydcOLruAVe — Justin Graver (@titansfilmroom) August 12, 2022

Special teams could also be a determining factor. Kinsey, Godwin and Roberson (when healthy) have all received looks at punt returner. Kinsey didn’t return a punt against the Ravens, but he may receive that opportunity against the Buccaneers. It’s worth monitoring.

Kinsey is a gritty performer that’s been released multiple times by the Titans. They’ve continuously stashed him on the practice squad while investing resources into his development. The payoff for Kinsey’s patience and continued dedication may still arrive.