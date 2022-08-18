Caleb Farley impresses on day 2 of Titans Buccaneers joint practice

Caleb Farley was pointed out yesterday as a guy who struggled in the Tennessee Titans joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Titans' defense is going to be good in 2022 even if Farley isn’t good, but they can be elite if he is good. That is why all eyes were on him when the Bucs came to town. The first day was rough.

The good news is the second day went much better for Farley. He was a guy that Mike Vrabel and all of the reporters in attendance pointed to as a standout on the day. Two of his good plays, including a breakup for a pass intended for Julio Jones, are included int his video:

Here’s 6 straight wins by #Titans DBs in 1v1’s over #Buccaneers WRs:

- Kristian Fulton

- Caleb Farley

- Roger McCreary

✅ pic.twitter.com/bL0p8N6CzN — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) August 18, 2022

The physical tools have never been in doubt with Farley. That’s the reason the Titans were willing to select him in the first round of the draft when he wasn’t fully healthy and hadn’t played football in over a year. The only question is his health. He caught a tough break with an ACL injury last year, but hopefully that time off gave his back some extra time to heal up.

Farley is a pretty big key to this defense in 2022. It is good to see him making strides in the right direction.