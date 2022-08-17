Treylon Burks leaves Titans Buccaneers joint practice with trainer

Well, it was bound to happen, and today it did, Treylon Burks left practice early with a trainer. If you have been a Tennessee Titans fan for any length of time, you know the history of receivers getting hurt with the team - especially rookies. Hamstrings have been especially problematic.

We don’t know what caused Burks to leave at this point. I’m praying it is not the dreaded hamstring. Mike Vrabel will tell us nothing about an injury during training camp. The only way we will get an update is if someone inside the building tells a reporter what is going on.

Burks has been good in camp so far and made this play today before exiting:

Treylon Burks 1 handed deep ball TD catch #Titans #bucs pic.twitter.com/u5c30y67Vq — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) August 17, 2022

Vrabel said after practice that every camp rep is important. That is especially important for a rookie wide receiver, so when you say your prayers tonight pray that Burks is back on the field tomorrow.