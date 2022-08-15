Titans’ Jeffery Simmons makes NFL Top 100 Players of 2022

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons lands at No. 54 on the NFL’s Top 100 players List heading into the 2022 season. The NFL Network unveiled the first half of the list on Sunday. Simmons was the only Titans player to be ranked from 100-51.

“Simmons continues to ascend the ranks of defensive tackles, and the Titans’ defense is rising with him,” NFL.Com’s summary says. “Tennessee ranked sixth in points allowed and 12th in yards allowed in 2021 after being a bottom-10 unit in both categories the previous year. Simmons reached career highs across the board. He also added three sacks in the team’s lone playoff game, which would’ve previously matched his career high for an entire regular season before he hit the accelerator with 8.5 in 2021.”

Simmons exploded for a career-high 8.5 regular-season sacks and another 3.0 sacks in Tennessee’s lone postseason contest en route to earning his first Pro Bowl nod as a replacement. Simmons emerged as one of the best interior defenders in the NFL last season.

As far as other Titans go, Kevin Byard and Derrick Henry are also expected to make the league’s top 100 list. Starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill may be left off the list this season after ranking No. 83 last year.