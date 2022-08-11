Malik Willis to start for Titans vs. Ravens

According to Paul Kuharsky, Turron Davenport has reported that Malik Willis will get the start for the Tennessee Titans tonight against the Baltimore Ravens. I think this makes it safe to say that Ryan Tannehill will not be playing. That shouldn’t come as a big surprise.

This means Willis will get run against some guys higher up on the Ravens’ depth chart. It will be good for him to get those reps. I am really excited to see what he can do out there.

The thing we aren’t talking much about is the battle for QB2. Logan Woodside has been the Titans' backup for the last couple of years. He is certainly comfortable in this offense, but I don’t think any of us, or anyone in the Titans’ building, wants to see him get any significant time under center. Can Willis win the backup job before the season starts? We could get a peek at that answer tonight.