Tom Brady will not be in attendance at Titans Buccaneers joint practices next week

The Tennessee Titans take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 2 of the preseason. The two teams are scheduled to participate in joint practices the week leading up to the game. That was going to give us another installment of the Tom Brady and Mike Vrabel comedy. Not anymore, apparently:

Bucs coach Todd Bowles said Tom Brady will be gone for a period of time and back after next week’s Tennessee Titans preseason game because he needs to “deal with some personal things.” He said this was discussed in advance. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) August 11, 2022

I won’t speculate on what that’s about. It does suck that the defense won’t get to go up against Brady in those practices. That would have been a really good test for this Titans’ secondary that has the chance to be something special.

But hey, at least we will still get to see the return Julio Jones to Ascension St. Thomas Sports Park. Can you call it a return if he was never really there? Anyway, that will be an interesting thing to watch over those couple of days. I have no idea what Julio’s relationship with the organization is like.