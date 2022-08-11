Titans vs. Ravens preseason open game thread

The Tennessee Titans travel to evil Baltimore tonight to take on the Ravens. How many starters will we see tonight? We already know we won’t see Derrick Henry at all in the preseason. I’d be surprised to see much of Jeffery Simmons. Other than that, who knows?

That’s pretty much everything you need to know leading up to kickoff tonight. I am the most excited about seeing Malik Willis on the field tonight. He’s going to go out there and put on a show. The most important thing for him will be the progress he makes between tonight and the final preseason game.

