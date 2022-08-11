3 Titans veterans with something to prove vs. Ravens

The Tennessee Titans play their first of three preseason contests against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CT. The majority of attention will appropriately be focused on several first-and-second-year talents, but several veterans find themselves on the roster bubble. We’ve identified three veterans with something to prove against the Ravens.

Larrell Murchison, DT

The No. 174 overall selection in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Murchison has recorded just 13 total tackles and zero sacks across two professional seasons while battling injuries and struggling to find consistent play time. Still just 25 years of age, Murchison was a raw product coming out of NC State. Murchison is likely behind Teair Tart, Naquan Jones and DeMarcus Walker on the depth chart. The Titans may carry another defensive lineman. That may come down to Murchison vs. three undrafted free agents in Jayden Peevy, Sam Okuayinonu and Haskell Garrett. It’s a fate-deciding training camp and preseason period for Murchison.

In OL-DL one-on-ones, Larrell Murchison showed surprising signs of life. Top OL were good. More from my notes later. #Titans — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) August 7, 2022

Trenton Cannon, RB/KR

Cannon joined the Titans via a one-year contract earlier this offseason. Special teams coach Craig Aukerman previously showered Cannon with praise for his abilities as a kick returner. Cannon averaged an impressive 29.8 yards per kick return as a member of the Carolina Panthers in 2020. That average dropped considerably to 20.5 per kickoff last season. The Titans just revealed their first unofficial depth chart, and it’s Dontrell Hilliard, not Cannon, that’s listed as the starting kick returner. Cannon must enjoy a strong preseason on special teams if he hopes to make the 53-man roster.

#Titans taking reps at KICK returner:



WR Treylon Burks

WR Brandon Lewis

WR Kyle Philips

WR Mason Kinsey

WR Terry Godwin

RB Trenton Cannon

WR Racey McMath — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) July 30, 2022

Josh Malone, WR

A former college football star with the Tennessee Volunteers, Josh Malone is attempting to revive his professional career in the hometown state he once blossomed in. Malone has enjoyed an impressive training camp thus far. He’s managed to carry over the momentum he built for himself throughout organized team activities (OTAs). Malone could be battling for one of the final two spots at receiver alongside the likes of Racey McMath, Reggie Roberson Jr. and Dez Fitzpatrick. McMath feels relatively safe. It may come down to Malone vs. Roberson vs. Fitzpatrick.